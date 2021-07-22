Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

