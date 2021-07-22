Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Mimecast worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $32,595,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 513,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $56.04 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.