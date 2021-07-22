MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Acquires 13,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 140,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,023. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.