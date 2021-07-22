MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Acquires 13,000 Shares

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 140,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,023. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

