Minerals Technologies (MTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.85 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.