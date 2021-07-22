Mining Core Coin (MCC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,271.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Mining Core Coin has a market cap of $17,647.01 and approximately $13,271.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00105932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00143192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,636.29 or 1.00023896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

