Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.56 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and $3,684.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00022843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,469,141,718 coins and its circulating supply is 4,263,932,151 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars.

