Mirror Protocol Price Tops $2.72 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00008436 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $211.72 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

