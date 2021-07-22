Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $147.00 or 0.00453904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $247,865.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00105876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00142655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.53 or 0.99994584 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 190,793 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

