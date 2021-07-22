Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Hits $22.24 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.79 or 0.00061178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $25,748.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00103436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00141347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.95 or 1.00107856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

