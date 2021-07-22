Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $12,883.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.66 or 0.00072724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00104348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00143520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.03 or 1.00250461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,317,138 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

