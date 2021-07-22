Mirrored ProShares VIX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,747.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $1,747.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.84 or 0.00024541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

