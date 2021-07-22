Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,274.00

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $50,274.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $663.08 or 0.02031970 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00105749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00143628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,638.01 or 1.00016836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 37,634 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

