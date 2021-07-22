Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Now Covered by China Renaissance Securities

Analysts at China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 120.15% from the company’s previous close.
MF stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Missfresh has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.00.
About Missfresh
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.