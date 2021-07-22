Mist (MIST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,094.00

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 59.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Mist has traded up 249.8% against the US dollar. Mist has a market cap of $5.35 million and $186,094.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.05 or 0.00856140 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

