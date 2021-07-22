Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Mitek Systems worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

