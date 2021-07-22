Mithril (MITH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.15 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Mithril has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00267662 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

