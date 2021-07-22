Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $463.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 1,623 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $456.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 75.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

