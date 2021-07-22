MixMarvel Market Capitalization Reaches $11.67 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $159,250.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.62 or 0.00850810 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,340,656,872 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

