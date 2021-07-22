Mizuho Boosts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $5.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock worth $183,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.