MMOCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $330,898.61 and approximately $44.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.