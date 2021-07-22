MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars.

