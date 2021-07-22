Modefi (MOD) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.46 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $309,486.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.71 or 0.00854499 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,529,626 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

