ModiHost (AIM) Achieves Market Cap of $117,646.64

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $117,646.64 and $13,900.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

