ModiHost (AIM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,582.89

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $120,582.89 and approximately $13,668.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00885915 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About ModiHost

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

