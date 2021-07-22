Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Earnings Results

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:MC traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,098. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.