Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.72% of Mohawk Industries worth $96,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $192.64 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.10.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

