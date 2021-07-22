Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 3.570-3.670 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.10. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

