Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAP stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

