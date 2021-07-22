MonaCoin Market Cap Achieves $82.49 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.49 million and $1.13 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,265.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.52 or 0.06256027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.62 or 0.01368720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00371336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00134091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00610547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00382481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00300203 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.