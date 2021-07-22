Monarch Alternative Capital LP Purchases Shares of 560,000 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,690,000. INDUS Realty Trust makes up about 2.3% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned 7.26% of INDUS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $523.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 33.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

