Monarch Alternative Capital LP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 974,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,220,000. AerCap comprises 3.9% of Monarch Alternative Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Monarch Alternative Capital LP owned about 0.75% of AerCap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE AER traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $51.43. 27,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

