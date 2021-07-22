Monero Classic Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $18,228.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.02 or 0.00619565 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001654 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

