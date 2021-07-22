Monetha (MTH) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $208,342.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00827211 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.