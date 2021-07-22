Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Monro worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Monro’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

