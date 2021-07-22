Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 593.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 311,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 919,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAAC opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

