Mooncoin (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00372179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.