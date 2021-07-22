Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,395.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,395 ($31.29) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 54224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,115 ($27.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.17.

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

