Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,115 ($27.63). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($27.63), with a volume of 57,253 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £980.60 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.17.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

