Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,038,621 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.91% of Citizens Financial Group worth $547,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.