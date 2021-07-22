Morgan Stanley Acquires 363,302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $742,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $170.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

