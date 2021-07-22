Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of The TJX Companies worth $565,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in The TJX Companies by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 241,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 780,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.26.

NYSE TJX opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

