Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.00% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $710,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000.

VYM opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

