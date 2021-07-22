Morgan Stanley Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $320.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

SEA stock opened at $293.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SEA has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $367,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

