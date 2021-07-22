Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.01% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $543,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

