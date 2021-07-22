Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.09. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

