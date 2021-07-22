Morgan Stanley Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $63.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

