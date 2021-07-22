Morgan Stanley Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of T-Mobile US worth $607,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $143,842,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in T-Mobile US by 534.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 34.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 102,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.