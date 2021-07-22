Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Linde worth $471,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Linde by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Linde by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $294.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

