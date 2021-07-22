Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Anthem worth $522,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.24.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.