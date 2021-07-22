Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $28.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

