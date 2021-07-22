Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Shares of RELX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $28.59.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.